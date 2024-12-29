Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Trial Delayed Due to Surgery, Will Require Several Days of Hospitalization

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in the courtroom of the Tel Aviv District Court where he is giving testimony in his criminal trial, December 24, 2024. (Moti Milrod/POOL)

The Jerusalem District Court has postponed three hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial following his prostate surgery earlier today.

The court announced that proceedings will resume next Monday, January 6, and extended well wishes for a speedy recovery to the prime minister. Netanyahu’s legal team had requested the delay, citing that he would be under general anesthesia for the procedure and would require several days of hospitalization.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu underwent a medical examination at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors identified a urinary tract infection caused by a benign enlargement of the prostate.

Since the diagnosis, Netanyahu has been on a course of antibiotics that successfully treated the infection, his office reports.

Netanyahu, who began testifying on December 10, has appeared in court six times so far to address charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WANTED: Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant for Lev Tahor Leader

STARTING JAN 21: New Airline To Launch Tel Aviv-New York Route To Compete Against El Al

Boeing 737 Crashes And Bursts Into Flames While Landing In South Korea, Killing 179

DELUSIONAL: Biden Still Regrets Dropping Out, Believes He Could Have Defeated Trump

Report: Haniyeh Assassination in Tehran Nearly Foiled by Broken AC Unit

THIS IS WILD! Unknown Tzadik Who Hasn’t Seen Human Face In 40 Years Makes Appearance At Son’s Wedding

Police Launch Investigation into Fake Death Notices Targeting Lapid and Attorney General

Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery: Office

Houthis & Hamas: Sirens Sound In Jerusalem On Friday Night & Shabbos Afternoon

IDF Presents Internal Investigations On October 7 To Defense Minister Katz

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network