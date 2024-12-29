Netanyahu Trial Delayed Due to Surgery, Will Require Several Days of Hospitalization

The Jerusalem District Court has postponed three hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial following his prostate surgery earlier today.

The court announced that proceedings will resume next Monday, January 6, and extended well wishes for a speedy recovery to the prime minister. Netanyahu’s legal team had requested the delay, citing that he would be under general anesthesia for the procedure and would require several days of hospitalization.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu underwent a medical examination at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors identified a urinary tract infection caused by a benign enlargement of the prostate.

Since the diagnosis, Netanyahu has been on a course of antibiotics that successfully treated the infection, his office reports.

Netanyahu, who began testifying on December 10, has appeared in court six times so far to address charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)