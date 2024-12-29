STARTING JAN 21: New Airline To Launch Tel Aviv-New York Route To Compete Against El Al

A new seasonal airline, TechAir, founded by a coalition of Israeli tech executives and investors, is set to begin operations on January 21, offering direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. The initiative comes as U.S. airlines have halted service to Israel due to the war with Hamas, now in its 15th month.
The Hi-Tech Center, a network of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who rely on international travel for business, spearheaded the project in response to a shortage of flights, high demand, and soaring ticket prices. The airline plans to operate three weekly flights using a leased Airbus A330-900, with service continuing until at least the end of March.
TechAir has launched a 72-hour presale to gauge demand, offering roundtrip tickets for $1,550, including luggage and meals. After this initial period, prices are expected to rise by 15-20%. Flights will depart Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport at midnight, landing at New York’s JFK Airport early the next morning.
Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, many foreign airlines have suspended operations in Israel, leaving El Al as the sole carrier offering direct flights to North America. This monopoly has driven ticket prices up by as much as 100%, creating a pressing need for alternative options. TechAir aims to bridge that gap, providing a critical lifeline for the Israeli tech sector and other travelers during this challenging time.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
Thank you for including links in this silly atricle to other scandelous articles you wrote/approved.
While most of us are davening, worrying, or just following the events in the world and E”Y with daily sighs of releif and bewilderwent, YWN finds their handy needle to poke around with.
BTW, how many articles has YWN written or commisioned to tackle/solve the very real rising cost of living crushing us here in the USA. But about an airline that stuck it out through thick and thin and is doing everything necessary to keep skies open for us to our Holy Land you find unlimited saliva and hate to drive you??
Moderators Response: “BTW, how many articles has YWN written or commisioned to tackle/solve the very real rising cost of living crushing us here in the USA.”
A few hundred over the past 21 years.
1. This may be a risky investment since with the defeat of Hamas and Hezbollah, and the weakening of the Iranians, other airlines will probably be returning to their Tel Aviv routes.
2. What sort of kashrus, Shabbos and security (anti-terrorism) will the new airline have. Will they have pilots with experience operating in a combat zone.
3. At present, especially for frum Jews, should someone consider a cruise ship (with only kosher food, and only kosher entertainment). If it was American flagged it would be protected by the American navy (against terrorists/pirates). Frum families would prefer the greater space and luggage room a cruise ship would provide.
YWN, Can you please provide a link to their site? It’s not easily found through a google search
1 big haux:- 1) There is no website offering these tickets, neither under TechAir nor under general airline ticket website; 2) It is 1st full day that President Donald Trump שליט”א shall be in office, so likely that אי”ה the war shall be over as Hamas is terrified of President Donald Trump שליט”א