STARTING JAN 21: New Airline To Launch Tel Aviv-New York Route To Compete Against El Al

A new seasonal airline, TechAir, founded by a coalition of Israeli tech executives and investors, is set to begin operations on January 21, offering direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. The initiative comes as U.S. airlines have halted service to Israel due to the war with Hamas, now in its 15th month.

The Hi-Tech Center, a network of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who rely on international travel for business, spearheaded the project in response to a shortage of flights, high demand, and soaring ticket prices. The airline plans to operate three weekly flights using a leased Airbus A330-900, with service continuing until at least the end of March.

TechAir has launched a 72-hour presale to gauge demand, offering roundtrip tickets for $1,550, including luggage and meals. After this initial period, prices are expected to rise by 15-20%. Flights will depart Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport at midnight, landing at New York’s JFK Airport early the next morning.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, many foreign airlines have suspended operations in Israel, leaving El Al as the sole carrier offering direct flights to North America. This monopoly has driven ticket prices up by as much as 100%, creating a pressing need for alternative options. TechAir aims to bridge that gap, providing a critical lifeline for the Israeli tech sector and other travelers during this challenging time.

