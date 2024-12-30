Sixth Bird Flu Outbreak Detected At Central Israel Turkey Farm

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry has confirmed the sixth outbreak of avian influenza this winter, this time at a turkey farm in Moshav Kfar Vitkin, near Netanya. The affected farm houses approximately 19,000 turkeys, all of which will be culled in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The ministry announced that the infected turkeys, housed in six coops, are around 12 weeks old. In response to the outbreak, authorities have established a quarantine zone extending up to 10 kilometers (six miles) around the farm.

Farmers and bird breeders have been urged to take precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of further infections. The ministry called on breeders of ornamental birds, poultry farmers, and those with free-range coops to keep their flocks indoors, limiting their exposure to wild birds that may carry the virus during migration season.

This outbreak marks the latest in a series of bird flu detections across Israel. Earlier this year, cases were reported in four locations in the north, as well as at Kibbutz Tzora near Jerusalem.

The Agriculture Ministry has issued warnings to the public against purchasing unregulated poultry, meat, and eggs from black market sources. Consumers are reminded to thoroughly cook all chicken and eggs to eliminate any risk of infection.

Efforts to contain the outbreak are ongoing, with health and agricultural authorities closely monitoring for signs of further spread.

