Israeli Historian: “I Grew Up On The Hatred Of Chareidim”

Israeli historian Dr. Tsvi Sadan was interviewed by Shneor Webber on his ‘Melting Pot’ podcast – and spoke openly about the deep hatred of Chareidim he absorbed at the kibbutz he grew up in and his almost complete ignorance of Yiddishkeit.

Dr. Sadan grew up on Kibbutz Erez, which is currently evacuated of its residents as it is only a kilometer away from the Gazan border.

“As a child, I grew up on hatred for Chareidim,” he said. “I had no doubts about it. I remember one of my close friends saying, ‘If there’s a civil war here, I’ll be the first to grab a Uzi and go kill Chareidim.’ That was the atmosphere I grew up in.”

“Our kibbutz was neither ‘Shmutznik’ (Hashomer Hatzair) nor United Kibbutz. We were a kibbutz of the Union, which was the least ideological stream in the kibbutz movement, and even there, there was that sentiment of hatred of Chareidim.”

Dr. Sadan said he didn’t receive any Jewish education at the kibbutz – and they knew very little about Jewish tradition. “We learned Tanach as history, and although the word ‘Elokim’ appears in every perek at least once, ‘Elokim’ disappeared. He simply did not exist. It was unbearable for me to study Tanach in such a way. I didn’t understand why the supernatural was omitted from the story.”

However, he noted that a significant change has taken place in recent years: “Today, you can see shuls on many kibbutzim, even on the Hashomer Hatzair kibbutzim. This was something that would have been unfathomable during my time.”

