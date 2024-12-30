Five Arrested For Smashing Wall Of Factory Linked To Israeli Defense Firm

Five anti-Israel activists were arrested for attempting to tunnel through the wall of a factory linked to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. The incident occurred at the UAV Engines Limited facility in Lichfield, operated by Elbit’s UK subsidiary.

The activists, affiliated with the group Palestine Action, used hammers and chisels to smash bricks while elevated in cherry pickers, according to footage released by the group. To prevent police intervention, the cherry picker cabs were barricaded with barbed wire and metal grates.

Videos posted on social media showed police and security observing the vandalism at the facility before officers eventually removed the activists. The five suspects, aged 20 to 60, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, criminal damage, and conspiracy to destroy or damage property.

The suspects were released on bail as investigations continued, police said. Following their release, Palestine Action shared footage of the activists celebrating with a Palestinian flag and chanting slogans, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In a statement, Palestine Action said the attack was part of their broader campaign to disrupt Elbit Systems’ operations in the UK. “With over a year of genocide in Gaza and over 76 years of occupation, it’s up to ordinary people to take direct action to end our complicity,” the group posted.

The UAV Engines Limited site has been a repeated target for Palestine Action. On November 25, police arrested two older women who had reportedly blocked the factory entrance by locking themselves inside a vehicle.

Additionally, Bryn Higgs, 60, was taken into custody on Friday after appearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre for a separate incident at the factory in July. Higgs faces charges including criminal damage and conspiracy to cause disruption.

Palestine Action has vowed to continue targeting facilities linked to Israel, claiming Elbit’s operations contribute to military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.

