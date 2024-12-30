Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

The World Population Will Be 8.09 Billion on New Year’s Day After a 71 Million Increase in 2024

FILE - The crowd reacts after Australia's Sam Konstas hits a six during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year’s Day, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9% increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the U.S. population on New Year’s Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025. International migration was expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the U.S. population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9% growth rate. In the 2010s, the U.S. grew by 7.4%, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAYHEM IN MAGA: Infighting Erupts Over Foreign Worker Visas, Splitting Trump Loyalists

THE STORY BEHIND THE PHOTO: The Iconic Photo Of Admorim Meeting With Jimmy Carter

Hadassah Hospital Says Netanyahu Prostate Surgery Successful [VIDEO]

WHO WAS HE? The Life Of President Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Champion Of Terrorists, Dies At 100

Rockaway-Nassau Shomrim Honors Volunteers and Law Enforcement at Annual Event

WATCH: SIGNIFICANT 1ST: US Anti-Missile THAAD System Intercepts Missile From Yemen

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed in Northern Gaza, Casualties Rise to 394

Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE: Nasrallah Never Thought Israel Would Kill Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network