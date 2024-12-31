Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HACKED: Ford Motor Company’s Social Media Briefly Posts Anti-Israel Messages Before Deletion


Ford Motor Company’s official social media account was briefly compromised, resulting in the posting of three anti-Israel messages to its 1.5 million followers before the posts were swiftly deleted.

Dan Barbossa, a spokesperson for Ford, confirmed the incident to JNS, stating, “Our X account was briefly compromised, and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue.”

The unauthorized posts, which appeared within a span of five minutes, included messages reading “free Palestine,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “all eyes on Gaza.” Data from the platform X indicated that the posts collectively garnered over 100,000 views before being taken down.

The incident drew reactions online, with Dumisani Washington, founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, commenting that Ford’s founder, Henry Ford, known for his antisemitic writings, would have “approved” of the messages.

Ford has not provided further details on how the breach occurred or who may have been responsible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Defense Minister Katz Pushes Plan To Draft 50% Of Charedim Into IDF Over Next 7 Years

COALITION DRAMA: PM Leaves Hospital Against Docs’ Advice, Likud MK Leaves Shiva House

BUMPY RIDE AHEAD: Trump Reportedly Growing Frustrated With Elon Musk

HOSTAGE DEAL STALLS: Hamas Rejects Demand For Release Of 34 Living Hostages – Offers Just 22 And 12 Bodies

Toddler Critically Injured In Bnei Brak Apartment Fire

BORO PARK: Mayor Adams Attends BPJCC Chanukah Event For Holocaust Survivors [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

NYPD Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Police Headquarters [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

QUEENS: Unattended Menorah Sparks Fire in Kew Gardens Hills

MAILBAG: YWN’s Reckless Attack On Jimmy Carter Reflects Poorly On Klal Yisroel

WATCH: The Rosh Yeshiva’s Stirring Song Sung By Naftali Kempeh

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network