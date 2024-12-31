HACKED: Ford Motor Company’s Social Media Briefly Posts Anti-Israel Messages Before Deletion

Ford Motor Company’s official social media account was briefly compromised, resulting in the posting of three anti-Israel messages to its 1.5 million followers before the posts were swiftly deleted.

Dan Barbossa, a spokesperson for Ford, confirmed the incident to JNS, stating, “Our X account was briefly compromised, and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue.”

The unauthorized posts, which appeared within a span of five minutes, included messages reading “free Palestine,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “all eyes on Gaza.” Data from the platform X indicated that the posts collectively garnered over 100,000 views before being taken down.

The incident drew reactions online, with Dumisani Washington, founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, commenting that Ford’s founder, Henry Ford, known for his antisemitic writings, would have “approved” of the messages.

Ford has not provided further details on how the breach occurred or who may have been responsible.

