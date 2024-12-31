Defense Minister Katz Pushes Plan To Draft 50% Of Charedim Into IDF Over Next 7 Years

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz held high-level discussions on Tuesday with senior IDF officials to address the integration of more Charedim into military service. Katz met with Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, Personnel Directorate Chief Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, and Military Advocate General Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to review proposals aimed at increasing enlistment within the Charedi community.

“We must create a framework that respects the values of the Charedi community while ensuring their contribution to national defense,” Katz said. “Our goal is to draft up to 50% of eligible Charedi men within seven years.”

During the meeting, Katz was presented with detailed plans designed to balance military service with limud torah and halachic observance.

Katz stressed the importance of specialized enlistment tracks that accommodate Charedim, saying, “The success of these programs is essential. We need to show that military service and Torah study can coexist.”

Efforts to legislate a new draft framework have faced persistent hurdles since the Supreme Court struck down previous exemptions, citing violations of equality principles. “The court’s decision leaves us no choice but to find a path forward that reflects fairness and responsibility,” Katz noted.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein expressed reservations about current proposals, saying, “While I respect the need for integration, the numbers presented so far do not meet the demands required for true equality.”

Opposition parties have largely dismissed compromise efforts. “A universal draft is the only solution,” one opposition MK insisted. “Anything less undermines the principle of shared burden and fairness.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)