HOSTAGE DEAL STALLS: Hamas Rejects Demand For Release Of 34 Living Hostages – Offers Just 22 And 12 Bodies

Hamas has rejected Israel’s demands for the full release of 34 hostages as part of a ceasefire deal, agreeing to release only 22 of the individuals Israel insists must return home during the first phase, according to reports by Kan public broadcaster.

Instead, Hamas reportedly offered to hand over 22 living hostages and 12 bodies – a proposal Israel swiftly rejected, reiterating that only the release of living hostages would be acceptable in the initial stage of negotiations.

Israel has remained steadfast in its position, saying that securing the safe return of its citizens is a non-negotiable priority. Reports suggest that Hamas’s refusal may stem from Israel’s request for the inclusion of 11 men, whom the terror group falsely classifies as soldiers simply because they are of fighting age.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel will resume military operations in Gaza following any potential hostage deal, Channel 12 reported Monday.

During a high-level meeting last week, Netanyahu reportedly said, “If there is a deal — and I hope there will be — Israel will return to fighting afterward. There is no point in pretending otherwise because returning to fighting is needed in order to complete the goals of the war. Saying this does not thwart a deal, it encourages a deal.”

Netanyahu’s remarks have reportedly raised concerns among members of the hostage negotiation team, who fear that publicly signaling an intention to resume fighting could jeopardize ongoing negotiations. Hamas has maintained that any hostage release must be tied to a permanent ceasefire, a condition Israel has rejected.

The Prime Minister’s comments mirror statements from a senior Israeli official who told Ynet that even if Israel agrees to a deal, it will resume operations to achieve its war objectives.

Security officials have warned that failing to develop a post-war governance plan for Gaza could lead to Hamas regaining full control, undermining the gains made by the IDF since the war began.

The security establishment has consistently urged Netanyahu to consider involving the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza’s governance as part of a broader strategy to weaken Hamas’s influence. Netanyahu has rejected this, equating the PA’s support for a two-state solution to Hamas’s ideology.

Despite Netanyahu’s directives to develop a strategy that limits Hamas’s control over humanitarian aid — a critical lever of power in Gaza — progress has stalled. Efforts to involve foreign security contractors to safeguard aid convoys have also faltered due to funding shortages and the absence of international buy-in.

Hopes that countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) might fund such initiatives have been dashed, with Abu Dhabi insisting that any involvement in Gaza’s reconstruction must include a reformed PA and a pathway to a two-state solution.

