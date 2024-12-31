BUMPY RIDE AHEAD: Trump Reportedly Growing Frustrated With Elon Musk

President-elect Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated with Elon Musk, his wealthiest and most vocal supporter, as internal divisions within Trump’s movement flare up, sources tell Mediaite.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has played an outsized role in Trump’s White House transition after backing him with $150 million and using his platform, X, to amplify Trump’s message. However, tensions have grown after Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy publicly supported foreign worker visas, triggering backlash from Trump loyalists and immigration hardliners, including Steve Bannon.

Critics such as Laura Loomer accused Musk of retaliating by stripping them of their verification badges on X. Musk fired back with an expletive-laden post, defending the H1B visa program:

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and [EXPLETIVE] YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Bannon responded by calling Musk a “toddler,” escalating the infighting.

The online clash prompted Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, to issue a memo ordering transition officials not to post on social media without prior approval from White House counsel.

Despite Musk’s involvement, he holds no formal position in the incoming administration. Alongside Ramaswamy, Musk is set to lead a non-governmental agency tasked with cutting government spending.

Speculation that Musk is acting as a “shadow president” has grown, prompting Trump to directly address the rumors.

“He’s not going to be president, that I can tell you,” Trump said at a recent event. “You know why he can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country.”

Insiders suggest the alliance between Trump and Musk has begun to wear thin. “At first, it was appealing, but Trump is Trump,” one insider said. “Having someone that influential around all the time can get under his skin.”

Musk’s financial contributions and influence, they added, could ultimately become a liability. “He gave a boatload of money and wants to take over the place. He doesn’t have bad intentions, but there’s no room for a shadow president.”

Another Trump ally downplayed Musk’s sway. “Musk is a character actor. Trump is the lead and executive producer. Elon can amplify the message, but Trump drives the MAGA movement.”

The source warned that Musk’s wealth won’t insulate him if tensions escalate further. “Unless you’re family, you’re not family,” they said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)