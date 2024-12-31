COALITION DRAMA: PM Leaves Hospital Against Docs’ Advice, Likud MK Leaves Shiva House

Against his doctors’ advice, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left the hospital where he underwent surgery less than two days ago and Likud MK Boaz Bizmuth left his home where he was sitting shiva for his mother due to the threats of the Agudas Yisrael and Otzma Yehudit parties to vote against a critical bill in the Knesset on Tuesday afternoon.

His doctors said that Netanyahu is recovering well but photos of the prime minister, who was expected to recover in the hospital for several days, show him appearing pale as he sits in the Knesset.

Netanyahu was accompanied to the Knesset by a doctor.

The coalition, with the help of Netanyahu and Bismuth, was able to gather a majority at the last minute due to a split in Agudas Yisrael, with two of its three members, Yisrael Eichler and Moshe Roth, agreeing to only refrain from the vote and not vote against it. According to sources, the plan was formulated on Monday night together with Netanyahu and was kept secret until the last moment. Walla reported that the plan was reached after talks between Netanyahu’s representatives and the representatives of the Belzer Rebbe.

Ultimately, one Otzma Yehudit MK, Almog Cohen, broke with his party and is voting with the coalition in favor of the bill.

Ben-Gvir plans to vote against the bill together with the opposition and was slammed by coalition members who claimed he is responsible for any harm he caused to Netanyahu’s health by forcing him to leave his hospital bed. “He won’t be forgiven,” one source said.

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant did not show up to the Knesset for the vote.

Netanyahu had made phone calls to try to convince Agudas Yisrael MK Yitzchak Goldknopf to change the party’s decision but to no avail. The prime minister was rebuffed, with Agudah officials saying that he made the same promises previously that he will ensure a Chareidi draft bill would be passed but nothing changed.

As YWN reported on Monday, the “trapped profits” bill is a crucial bill as it is expected to add much-needed funds to the state treasury, about 10 billion shekels, already in 2025. In addition, the state budget cannot be passed without it.

