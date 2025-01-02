Israeli Victims Of New Orleans Attack Are Still Ventilated

The two Israelis who were injured in the New Orleans terror attack on Wednesday are still on ventilators, Elad Shoshan, Israel’s consul to the U.S. Southwest and deputy consul general, told Ynet on Thursday.

Both victims are in serious condition but their lives are not considered in danger.

Neither victim is communicating with those around them yet. “We hope to speak with them tomorrow,” Shoshan said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is in contact with the victims’ families and the staff at the hospitals. A representative from the Israeli Consulate General in Houston was sent to New Orleans on Wednesday,

The attack, which was inspired by ISIS, left 15 people dead, and over 30 injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)