DRAMA IN BRAZIL: IDF Soldier Flees Country As ‘War Crimes’ Probe Launched Against Him

An IDF soldier who is also a survivor of the October 7 Nova massacre, was forced to flee Brazil after the Brazilian federal court launched a “war crimes” probe against him, Brazilian media outlets reported overnight Motzei Shabbos.

The soldier, who served in Gaza, was on vacation in the South American country when the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), an antisemitic international organization, submitted a claim against the soldier for “participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign of destruction.”

The Belgium-based organization submitted a 500-page report to the court, claiming that it has evidence from open sources, presumably from social media, of the soldier’s “war crimes.”

The anti-Israel organization noted that the lawsuit “marks the first case of a state that is a signatory to the Rome Statute directly enforcing its provisions without relying on the International Criminal Court (ICC),” and added that it constitutes “a powerful precedent.”

Following the submission of the complaint, the Brazilian federal court ordered the police to launch an investigation against the soldier.

Kan News reported that after hours of fear and uncertainty, the soldier managed to escape Brazil before the authorities detained him. His family told Ynet that he and his friends left the country before legal action could be taken.

Sadly and ironically, this is the second time the soldier had to escape anti-Israeli and antisemitic terror elements, the first time from armed terrorists and the second time from “terrorists in suits.” In a video that appeared online two weeks after October 7 and went viral, the soldier described his dramatic escape from the Nova massacre, as he ran many kilometers over many hours, narrowly escaping gunfire.

This is not the foundation’s first attempt to have an IDF soldier arrested abroad for “war crimes.” Earlier this year, an IDF reservist fled Cyprus after Israeli security officials warned him that the organization issued a “war crimes” complaint against him. Another soldier fled Sri Lanka for the same reason.

Following the report, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein on Sunday morning announced he scheduled an urgent classified meeting to take place on Monday to discuss the persecution of IDF soldiers abroad.

“For months, the members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, including myself, have warned time and time again, that the judicial persecution under false accusations of war crimes would not stop with the prime minister and the defense minister but would inevitably also target IDF soldiers,” Edelstein said. “I am embarrassed for Brazil and its government for capitulating to pro-Palestinian legal terrorism. I expect to hear from IDF and Foreign Ministry representatives about their plan of action to defend our soldiers from these malicious sanctions and criminal persecution.”

