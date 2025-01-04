MEDAL OF MAYHEM: Biden Gives Top Honor To George Soros – The Billionaire Behind America’s Crime Surge

President Biden on Saturday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor – upon none other than Democratic megadonor and left-wing puppet master George Soros. The move sent shockwaves through critics who lambasted the selection as a “national disgrace” and an affront to the millions suffering from the very policies Soros has gleefully bankrolled.

Soros, 94, was one of 19 recipients, joining a rogues’ gallery of establishment darlings like U2 frontman Bono, actor Denzel Washington, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – herself a magnet for controversy. Unsurprisingly, Clinton’s inclusion also drew criticism.

“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” said Montana Senator Tim Sheehy. “Hillary Clinton abandoned our Navy SEALs in Libya. Joe Biden’s decision to give Hillary Clinton and George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a national disgrace.”

Soros, perhaps too preoccupied dismantling the American justice system to attend in person, had his son and political heir, Alex Soros, accept the award on his behalf.

According to the citation read during the ceremony, Soros’s background as a Holocaust survivor somehow qualifies him for a medal honoring “guardians of democracy,” despite his well-documented efforts to bankroll the Defund the Police movement and fund radical district attorneys who are more interested in prosecuting victims than criminals.

Biden’s praise for Soros reached new heights of absurdity. “I am grateful for the work you will inspire for generations to follow,” the president said, apparently heralding a future filled with skyrocketing crime rates, safe injection sites, and the steady erosion of law and order.

Soros, whose net worth exceeds $7 billion, has funneled tens of billions into his Open Society Foundations – a leftist juggernaut responsible for promoting criminal-friendly policies and installing radical district attorneys like Alvin Bragg (Manhattan), Kim Foxx (Chicago), George Gascón (Los Angeles), and Larry Krasner (Philadelphia). The result? Soaring crime, open-air drug use, and communities in tatters.

In New York, Soros-backed nonprofits have distributed free needles, crack pipes, and even devices to “cook” heroin, all in the name of “harm reduction.”

“Truly a sad day for America,” lamented New Jersey GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew. “Communities all across our country will likely never recover from the damage George Soros and his radical left prosecutors have inflicted upon them.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Soros’s vast network of influence extends beyond domestic borders. His organizations have poured millions into groups supporting anti-Israel protests on college campuses, stoking tensions and contributing to the rising tide of antisemitism in the United States.

Meanwhile, Democrats have wasted no time attacking Elon Musk’s relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, decrying the billionaire’s influence over policy. Yet when Soros – a man who gleefully funds the progressive dismantling of American cities – is handed the highest civilian honor, the hypocrisy couldn’t be more glaring.

Musk himself took to his platform X, calling the decision a “travesty” – a sentiment that resonates across conservative circles.

Adding to the farce, Clinton’s medal marked nearly 12 years since her husband, Bill Clinton, received the same award from Barack Obama. The former first lady, whose political career remains forever marred by the Benghazi debacle and the FBI investigation into her private email server, accepted the honor with a standing ovation.

Hunter Biden, the president’s prodigal son fresh off the clemency he received for felony tax evasion, watched from the audience – a reminder that in Biden’s America, the elite protect their own.

Alongside Soros and Clinton, honorees included Vogue’s Anna Wintour, soccer star Lionel Messi, and fashion icon Ralph Lauren – a hodgepodge of celebrity and political glitterati, reinforcing the idea that accolades from the Biden White House are little more than a reward for loyalty to the left’s cause.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)