Syrian Jewish Chief Rabbi Appeals to New Syrian Leader to Protect Historic Jewish Sites and Community

Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, the chief rabbi of the Syrian Jewish community in Israel, has reached out to Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, congratulating him on his victory over the Assad regime and urging the preservation of Syria’s dwindling Jewish community and its historical sites.

In his letter, Hamra noted the deep roots of Syria’s Jewish population, describing it as an “integral part of the rich and diverse fabric of the Syrian people” for thousands of years. Despite being a small minority, he noted, the Jewish community contributed to the nation’s cultural tapestry.

“Throughout Syria are historical sites, ancient synagogues, and tombs of great Jewish leaders, which constitute cultural and religious heritage for Jews throughout the world,” Hamra wrote.

Rabbi Hamra’s plea comes as Syria emerges from over a decade of civil war, during which the country’s Jewish landmarks, including the famed Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue in Damascus, suffered significant destruction.

“Its destruction caused great sorrow to millions of Jews and Muslims around the world who believe that a great blessing flows from this place to all of Syria,” Hamra wrote, urging al-Sharaa to oversee its restoration. “The restoration of the cave would be an act of great kindness and symbolize the unity of the peoples and their respect for a common heritage.”

Hamra called on al-Sharaa to ensure the protection of the nine Jews remaining in Syria and to prioritize the preservation of Jewish historical sites.

Expressing hope for a new era of tolerance, Hamra envisioned a Syria that is “multicultural, tolerant and inclusive, where every religious group and ethnic minority can live in peace and safety.”

The letter follows a meeting between a representative of al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and Bakhour Chamntoub, the leader of Syria’s small Jewish community. HTS assured Chamntoub of “peace and security” for Syria’s Jews and extended an invitation for those in exile to return.

