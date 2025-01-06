Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PMO: Hamas Did Not Provide Any Hostage List

Kfir and Ariel Bibas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement following media reports on Sunday that the Hamas terror group provided a list of 34 hostages to be released in a potential deal.

“The list of hostages that was published in the media was not provided to Israel by Hamas but was originally transferred by Israel to the mediators in July 2024,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“Israel has not yet received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list. Israel will continue to work unceasingly for the return of all of our hostages.”

However, Kan News reported that Hamas did submit a list of hostages but did not reveal if any of them are alive.

The list of hostages that Hamas reportedly sent to Israel and was published in a Saudi news outlet includes the young Bibas children, Ariel, 5, and Kfir, 1, which initially raised hopes in Israel that they’re still alive. Hamas claimed in November 2023 that the Kfir children and their mother Shiri were killed in an IDF strike.

Ynet reported on Monday afternoon that a source familiar with the details of the negotiations with Hamas said that “there is no decision in Israel yet regarding the departure of Mossad chief Dedi Barnea to Doha. It is already unlikely it will be today. Further progress is needed before he leaves. We hope this will happen in the coming days.”

The list of hostages that Hamas claimed to have provided to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HEAR IT! Rare Carlebach Song Unearthed After 30 Years

Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Warns “Patience May Run Out,” Fighting Could Resume With Israel

Iran Issues Dire Warning: We Are Ready For War With Israel

Ironic: 2 Israelis Injured By ISIS-Inspired Attack In US Escaped Injury In Gaza, Lebanon

DRAMA IN BRAZIL: IDF Soldier Flees Country As ‘War Crimes’ Probe Launched Against Him

MEDAL OF MAYHEM: Biden Gives Top Honor To George Soros – The Billionaire Behind America’s Crime Surge

SUNDAY: Congestion Pricing To Launch in NYC – Here’s What Drivers Should Know

Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla at Trump Hotel Left Note Saying Blast Was to Be a ‘Wake Up Call’ for US

Congress is Notified by the Biden Administration of a Planned $8 Billion Weapons Sale to Israel

SERIOUS CRISIS: Congestion Pricing to Hit Hatzalah EMTs and Paramedics Responding to Emergencies

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network