PMO: Hamas Did Not Provide Any Hostage List

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement following media reports on Sunday that the Hamas terror group provided a list of 34 hostages to be released in a potential deal.

“The list of hostages that was published in the media was not provided to Israel by Hamas but was originally transferred by Israel to the mediators in July 2024,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“Israel has not yet received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list. Israel will continue to work unceasingly for the return of all of our hostages.”

However, Kan News reported that Hamas did submit a list of hostages but did not reveal if any of them are alive.

The list of hostages that Hamas reportedly sent to Israel and was published in a Saudi news outlet includes the young Bibas children, Ariel, 5, and Kfir, 1, which initially raised hopes in Israel that they’re still alive. Hamas claimed in November 2023 that the Kfir children and their mother Shiri were killed in an IDF strike.

Ynet reported on Monday afternoon that a source familiar with the details of the negotiations with Hamas said that “there is no decision in Israel yet regarding the departure of Mossad chief Dedi Barnea to Doha. It is already unlikely it will be today. Further progress is needed before he leaves. We hope this will happen in the coming days.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)