Trump to Impose Sweeping Sanctions on International Criminal Court Over Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to enact severe sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) immediately after taking office, targeting both the institution and its personnel, sources told Yisrael Hayom. The executive orders could be unveiled as early as January 21, just one day after Trump’s inauguration.

The sanctions will reportedly focus on ICC judges, prosecutors, and staff involved in the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Trump’s administration plans to classify the ICC as a threat to U.S. national security interests, using the same legal mechanisms typically reserved for terrorist organizations.

As part of the sanctions, global financial institutions will be required to sever ties with ICC officials or risk facing U.S. penalties. ICC personnel will see their assets frozen, restricting access to banking services and credit cards, with exceptions only for essential purchases. U.S.-based assets held by the ICC will also be blocked.

The Trump administration aims to rally U.S. allies to reject ICC arrest warrants against Israeli officials, hoping to pressure the court to retract them. Officials argue the warrants not only undermine Israel’s sovereignty but also pose a broader threat to America’s ability to conduct military operations abroad.

Senator Tom Cotton, incoming chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, signaled strong support for Trump’s stance. “The ICC is a ‘kangaroo court,’ and Karim Khan is a deranged zealot,” Cotton said, referencing the ICC’s chief prosecutor. “Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these lawless warrants.”

Cotton warned that the U.S. is prepared to take aggressive measures, invoking the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, known as the “Hague Invasion Act.” Passed in 2002, the law allows the U.S. to use force to free American or allied personnel detained by the ICC.

The Trump team views the ICC’s actions against Israeli leaders as a dangerous precedent that could eventually extend to American officials, prompting urgent and forceful intervention.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)