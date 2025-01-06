HORRFIYING: 8-Year-Old Watched His Father Get Murdered In Terror Attack

Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein hy”d, 35, was murdered in cold blood on Monday morning – his eight-year-old son sitting helplessly by his side, forced to witness the horrifying moment his father’s life was taken.

Sgt. Winklestein, a police detective from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, valiantly managed to fire two shots at the terrorist before succumbing to his injuries. His final moments were marked by bravery, yet the attack leaves behind a grieving family and a child forever scarred by the trauma of seeing his father senselessly killed in front of his eyes.

Winklestein is survived by his wife, Tal, and their two sons, Neve and Omer. His parents, Naomi and Yossi, along with his siblings Yonatan, Hadas, and Harel, now face the unimaginable loss of a son and brother whose life was cut short.

The levaya for will be held Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., where he will be buried at Mount Herzl.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)