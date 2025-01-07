As Brazilian Police Appeal Against Probe, Terror-Linked Orgs Targets IDF Soldiers In Thailand, Chile, & Argentina

Brazilian police on Tuesday morning appealed to the federal court regarding the claim filed by the antisemitic Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] against an IDF soldier, saying that such an investigation involves “technical and legal issues.”

In any case, the soldier fled the country on Sunday with the assistance of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Additionally, Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli published an expose report on HRF on Sunday, revealing its close ties to terror groups. The heads of HRF, both natives of Lebanon now living in Belgium, have ties to Hezbollah and Hamas and have publicly supported murderous terror activities against Israelis, Jews, and even Americans.

Following the serious incident in Brazil, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar convened a meeting on Sunday regarding the persecution of Israelis abroad attended by representatives of the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the National Security Council; ministers, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli; and senior officials from the Foreign, Justice, and Transporation Ministries.

“The meeting was the first of a series of discussions and focused on improving cooperation among all entities in dealing with the issue,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated following the meeting.

Ynet reported on Sunday that since October 7, 12 criminal complaints have been filed against soldiers and reservists in the following countries: Morocco, Norway, Belgium, Cyprus, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Brazil, Thailand, Ireland, Serbia, France, and South Africa. [Since the report, HRF has also filed claims against soldiers in Chile and Argentina.]

In five of the cases, the targeted soldiers were assisted by Israeli authorities to quickly escape the country.

According to the report, the main danger to IDF soldiers lies in countries with a hostile stance towards Israel, including Ireland, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, and South Africa. However, it should be noted that although HRF has attempted to issue arrest warrants for IDF soldiers, not one country has complied with the request.

In Brazil, HRF attempted to thwart the IDF soldier from escaping the country by filing a claim to the federal court without mentioning his name. However, after it posted a message on social media that it filed a claim against an “IDF suspect” in Brazil, Foreign Minister Sa’ar contacted the IDF, and officials from the ministry and IDF carried out a coordinated effort to identify the soldier. Within hours, they succeeded in contacting him and aided him and his friends to swiftly leave the country before a detainment order or arrest warrant could be issued against him.

Meanwhile, HRF on Tuesday filed a claim of “war crimes” against an IDF soldier in Argentina. On Monday, it filed a claim against an IDF soldier in Thailand and is making efforts to file claims against additional soldiers in the country, which is a popular vacation site for Israelis.

Additionally, HRF filed a claim in Chile this week for so-called war crimes against IDF soldier Saar Hirshoren who is currently traveling there.

HRF located a pro-Palestinian group in Chile called AbogadosxPalestina, consisting of 620 Chilean lawyers, to do their dirty work for them. The group filed a criminal complaint against Hirshoren in Argentina on December 24 and Chile the next day, calling for Hirshoren’s arrest. The foundation said Hirshoren was initially in Argentina when the first case was filed before leaving for Chile.

It should be noted that Chili’s left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, has a long history of anti-Israel actions and sentiment even before the current war, including calling Israel a “genocidal and murderous” state.

