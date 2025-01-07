H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Another Soldier In Northern Gaza

The IDF announced on Tuesday that an IDF soldier was killed in battle in northern Gaza earlier in the day.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Ido Samiach, H’yd, 20, from Ganei Tikva. He served in the Nachal Brigade.

The Chabad shliach in Ganei Tikva, Rabbi Gershon Shneur, stated: “Ido, H’yd, was a modest, moral and pleasant young man. He was full of love for Am Yisrael and died a hero.”

“Ido, z”l used to come to our Chabad house and tell us about the operations he and his friend were moser nefesh to carry out for Am Yisrael. Ido said ‘HaGomel’ at the Beis Chabad when he left Gaza [the first time]. Unfortunately, he fell in Gaza in a battle to defend Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF identified a soldier who was killed in northern Gaza on Monday along with another soldier whose death was announced on Monday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)