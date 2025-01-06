HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza; 10th Soldier From Community of Eli

IDF Captain Eitan Sheknazi (24), a resident of Eli in the Binyamin area, was killed in in Gaza on Monday.
Eitan leaves behind a young wife. He is the tenth solider killed in battle from the community of Eli.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
