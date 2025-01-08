STANDING FIRM: Just 388 Out Of 10,000+ Charedim Sent Draft Orders Since July Have Joined The IDF

The IDF’s push to recruit Charedi men into special military tracks has failed miserably thus far, with only 338 out of 10,000 eligible Charedi men joining the military since July, the army announced Tuesday. This marks a compliance rate of less than 3%—a steep drop from the 10% seen in the summer’s initial batch of 3,000 summons.

The IDF’s target for 2024 was to enlist an additional 3,000 Charedi men, bringing the annual total to 4,800 draftees. Even if achieved, this would leave 60,000 to 80,000 eligible men unconscripted, but would represent progress – at least in the IDF’s view.

Despite intensified efforts, the low turnout underscores the influence of Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbanim who have paskened that Charedim must resist the draft as lawmakers debate legislation that could delay sanctions for noncompliance by up to seven years.

The government faces mounting pressure from the High Court of Justice, which ruled in April to restrict funding to yeshivas that fail to meet draft requirements. Additional childcare subsidies for non-compliant families are also at risk of termination in February. However, the government has offset these financial pressures by channeling funds into Charedi kehillos through alternative means.

The IDF has largely refrained from enforcing draft orders, avoiding large-scale arrests and deferring to the government to resolve broader societal tensions.

Of the 338 recruits, 211 entered combat roles while 127 joined support units. Many were placed in the newly-formed Chashmonean Brigade and northern upkeep units. The Netzach Yehuda battalion and select units in the Givati and Paratroopers brigades also absorbed new recruits.

The IDF says expects further enlistment throughout January but remains uncertain about the scale of participation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)