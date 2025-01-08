Israel Must Prepare For Potential War With Turkey, State Committee Warns

Israel should prepare for a possible direct confrontation with Turkey, a state committee warned the Israeli government on Monday.

The Nagel Commission, chaired by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Prof. Jacob Nagel, was established by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in August 2024 to formulate Israel’s security strategy and defense budget for the coming decade.

The commission presented its findings regarding possible threats to Israel and the IDF’s readiness on Monday to Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Turkey and its proxies, especially the new Islamist rebel government, were among the potential threats identified by the commission.

The report warned that not only does the new government pose a danger as an “extremist Syrian force that also refuses to accept Israel’s very existence,” but the Syrian rebel government could also lead Israel to a direct confrontation with its patron, Turkey.

The report warned of the possibility of the new Syrian government becoming a Turkish proxy to aid Turkey in fulfilling its aspirations to restore its Ottoman-era legacy.

“The presence of Turkish proxies or forces in Syria could increase the risk of a direct Turkish-Israeli confrontation,” the report said, adding that Turkey could also pose an indirect threat to Israel by assisting the Syrian rebel government in swiftly rehabilitating and rearming the Syrian military.

According to the report, the threat from Syria, bolstered by possible Turkish-backed forces, could grow into something even more dangerous than the Iranian threat.

