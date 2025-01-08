From AI Assistants To Holographic Displays, Automakers Showcase In-Cabin Experiences At CES

Interior lighting aimed at reducing motion sickness. Shiny holographic dashboards displayed on windshields. And AI-powered voice assistants paired with infotainment systems to keep you company on long drives.

Automakers pulled out all the stops to showcase their latest advances for in-vehicle experiences at CES, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual trade show of all things tech, in Las Vegas this week. Hyundai Mobis unveiled a full-windshield holographic technology, while BMW spotlighted its new “iDrive” panoramic display. And Honda and Sony Honda Mobility showed what consumers can expect with their upcoming electric vehicles.

Many of these driving enhancements aim to “make life on board more comfortable,” explains Axel Maschka, executive vice president and head of the business division at Hyundai Mobis. And for some consumers today, he adds, “this ‘living space’” of a car’s interior has become a dominant part of a vehicle’s appeal.

Hyundai Mobis’ holographic windshield display provides a glimpse into that. The technology, which won’t be on the market for at least several more years, projects information ranging from driving speed to safety alerts across the entire windshield, and also provides some entertainment options for those who aren’t behind the wheel. To keep the driver’s eyes on the road, the panoramic display looks different depending on where you sit. A demo from the South Korean company show the front row passenger can watch a movie or play a video game projected ahead of them, for example, but it’s not visible to the driver.

Maschka claims the holographic windshield gives drivers an easier view of key information in their line of sight and keeps other distractions in the car out of sight.

And Hyundai Mobis isn’t the only one giving the view from cars’ front seats a makeover. BMW also showed off its new Panoramic iDrive and Operating System X this week.

BMW’s iDrive will soon be featured in all of new models that will hit the market starting at the end of this year. The system projects a panoramic display onto the vehicles’ lower windscreen — controlled by a touchscreen below and voice commands — and can be personalized by different colors, apps and other preferences.

Honda and Sony Honda Mobility also spotlighted in-cabin features that drivers will soon encounter in their new EV lineup.

Sony Honda Mobility says “Afeela 1″ will include an interactive AI-powered voice agent. In Monday’s remarks, CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said that “customers can be entertained by communicating with Afeela 1” — noting that Afeela’s agent is “focused on conversation” and “proactively talks to you” to provide useful information as you drive.

The Afeela 1, scheduled to go on sale later this year with deliveries anticipated for mid-2026, also touts a panoramic screen and infotainment system filled with a variety of entertainment apps. Online reservations for the car opened in California this week.

Meanwhile, Honda spotlighted “ultra-personal optimization” for customers of its upcoming 0 series of election vehicles — the first two models of which are set to launch in North America next year. The Japanese car giant unveiled the operating system that it plans to use in all 0 series models, “AISMO OS,” which it says will be integrated into vehicle operations ranging from automated driving and advanced driver assistance to in-car infotainment.

In-vehicle software functions will also continue to be updated after purchase. “The more it is used, the more personalized it will become,” Katsushi Inoue, global head of electrification business development at Honda, said in Tuesday remarks.

While there’s ample excitement around the latest bells and whistles announced from car companies like those on display at CES this week, questions also emerged about how many new features are too many features.

“It’s definitely easy to get a little bit overwhelmed by the amount of technology in cars … especially when you have cars that have three, four, five (or) six different touchscreens that offer different interfaces,” said Tim Stevens, an automotive analyst and freelance journalist who attended CES this week.

But, Stevens added, this also shows how promising the integration of technology like AI can be — such as with in-car voice assistants. If you can “have a conversation with your car” to ask for detailed directions or restaurant suggestions, he explains, that can reduce distractions like trying to reach for your phone.

In addition to in-vehicle experiences, EVs showcased at CES this week also put a spotlight on the state of sustainable energy in the car industry today — and the need to expand access sources for consumers. In addition to a previously-announced venture with seven other automakers to create the “IONNA” charging network in North America, Honda on Tuesday said it plans to expand such efforts “to ensure that Honda 0 Series owners will have access to more than 100,000 charging stations by 2030.”

Honda is also exploring ways to provide “personalized” charging experiences for its EV customers down the road. The company said it’s considering incorporating AI technology from Amazon Web Services to help individuals find nearby charging facilities, for example, or simplify payments.

