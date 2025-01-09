BNEI BRAK: IDF General Nearly Lynched By Furious Peleg Yerushalmi Mob While Eating Cholent [SEE THE FOOTAGE]

A dramatic confrontation erupted Thursday night in the heart of Bnei Brak as Major General David Zini, a high-ranking IDF, found himself ensnared in a volatile encounter with members of Peleg Yerushalmi incensed over the IDF’s conscription of yeshiva bochurim.

Major General Zini, who has served with distinction in various capacities within the IDF, including as head of the Training Command and General Staff Corps , was visiting Bnei Brak to meet with local figures and bond over Thursday night cholent.

His presence did not go unnoticed. A member of Peleg Yerushalmi recognized the general and quickly mobilized fellow protesters.

Within minutes, over a hundred demonstrators converged on the location, their voices rising in angry chants against the IDF and its efforts to draft Charedi men. The situation escalated as protesters attempted to storm the restaurant where Zini was eating. Police were forced to intervene to extricate the general and rescue him from the near lynching.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of confrontations between Peleg Yerushalmi and IDF officials. In July 2024, Major General Zini and Brigadier General Shay Taib were attacked in Bnei Brak by Charedi protesters following a meeting with Rabbi David Leibel, who was working to establish a Charedi brigade within the IDF. The protesters, reportedly members of the Peleg Yerushalmi, surrounded the officers’ vehicle, hurled bottles, and shouted derogatory terms, including “murderer.” The officers were eventually escorted from the area by police.

Peleg was founded in 2012 by HaRav Shmuel Auerbach zt”l. The faction emerged as a reaction to perceived moderate approaches within the Charedi community regarding conscription policies. They are known for their civil disobedience against Charedi conscription, often organizing street demonstrations that lead to arrests. Their protests have included blocking major highways and clashing with police, as seen in multiple incidents throughout 2024.

The core of the Peleg Yerushalmi’s opposition lies in their belief that limud ha-Torah should remain unimpeded by state mandates, viewing conscription efforts as a direct threat to the sanctity of the yeshiva world. This perspective has led to frequent and sometimes violent demonstrations, particularly in areas with significant Charedi populations like Bnei Brak.

