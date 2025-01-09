BRIBERY SCANDAL DEEPENS: Prosecutors Allege More Crimes Committed By NYC Mayor Adams

Federal prosecutors have alleged new criminal conduct involving Mayor Eric Adams and his associates, adding to the historic bribery and corruption case against the New York City mayor.

The stunning revelation was made in a court filing this week, in which Manhattan federal prosecutors said their ongoing investigation has uncovered further alleged crimes beyond those detailed in the indictment filed against Adams in September.

“Although the Indictment and discovery provide Adams with more than sufficient information as to his alleged co-conspirators and aiders and abettors, law enforcement has continued to identify additional individuals involved in Adams’s conduct, and to uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams,” prosecutors wrote.

The indictment accuses Adams of accepting free or heavily discounted travel from Turkish officials in exchange for political favors. These allegations, filed in the Southern District of New York, form the backbone of a case that has drawn national attention. Adams has denied all wrongdoing and is scheduled to stand trial in April.

The new claims come amid a heated legal battle between the SDNY and Adams’ defense team, led by high-profile attorney Alex Spiro. The defense has accused prosecutors of attempting to sway public opinion through strategic court filings, while prosecutors argue they have provided ample evidence to support their case.

Last month, Spiro accused the government of lacking sufficient evidence to bring an expanded indictment, calling their case “overblown.” He also pressed the judge to force prosecutors to disclose trial exhibits and details about alleged crimes not included in the initial indictment.

Prosecutors countered in Monday’s filing, asserting that they had provided Adams’ legal team with extensive discovery materials and prior court filings that adequately outline the case. They claimed that providing a full list of alleged co-conspirators at this stage could jeopardize the ongoing investigation and raise concerns about witness tampering.

Adams dismissed the latest claims during a brief exchange with reporters on Tuesday. “You know, even Ray Charles can see what’s going on,” he said, flatly denying any wrongdoing.

Spiro also lashed out at the prosecutors, calling their approach “amateur hour.” “They are just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing,” he said, adding, “I assume we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it.”

The case against Adams has been politically and legally contentious from the start. Prosecutors first revealed the charges in September, alleging Adams engaged in a scheme to benefit Turkish officials through political favors, including influence over city contracts.

