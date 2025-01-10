IDF Probe: Israeli Fire Likely Killed Mother And Son During October 7 Hamas Attack

An IDF investigation has determined that Dikla Arava, 51, and her son, Tomer Arava Eliaz, 17, were likely killed by Israeli fire during Hamas’s brutal attack on Kibbutz Nachal Oz on October 7, 2023. The findings, presented to their families last night, were part of a broader probe led by Col. (res.) Yaron Sitbon into the events at Nahal Oz that day.

According to the investigation, terrorists stormed the Arava-Elyakim home on the morning of October 7, firing on the door to their bomb-safe room. The gunfire wounded Noam Elyakim, 46, Dikla’s partner. The terrorists then seized Dikla’s phone and live-streamed footage on Facebook, showing Tomer moving through the kibbutz, calling for neighbors to come out of hiding under threat from the attackers.

For over an hour, Tomer managed to evade the terrorists and eventually found a hiding spot within the kibbutz. However, IDF troops, engaged in intense combat with numerous terrorists in the area, spotted a figure they deemed suspicious and opened fire.

The investigation concluded that the figure was likely Tomer, misidentified as an attacker. “From the conclusions of the investigation, it appears that the figure was most likely the late Tomer Arava Eliaz, who was killed by fire from our forces in this incident due to a misidentification,” the IDF said.

The military also praised Tomer for his bravery, noting that he “acted courageously until the moment he was shot.”

Meanwhile, the terrorists took Noam, his two daughters Dafna and Ela, and Dikla as hostages. As they attempted to flee toward Gaza with the captives, IDF troops, mistaking their vehicle for one being used by escaping terrorists, opened fire.

The investigation concluded that Dikla was killed in this exchange of fire, while the terrorists abandoned the vehicle, leaving her body behind.

Noam was also killed during the attack, but the circumstances of his death remain unclear. His body was discovered only on October 17. Dafna and Ela were taken to Gaza and held captive for 51 days before being released as part of a truce deal on November 26.

