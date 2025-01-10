HATE DOWN UNDER: Latest Antisemitic Attack In Australia Targets Sydney Shul

The Southern Sydney Synagogue, a Modern Orthodox shul, has become the latest target of vile antisemitic vandalism, as swastikas, hate-filled phrases, and pro-Palestine slogans defaced the sacred space in the early hours of Friday morning. The chilling graffiti, which included phrases like “Hitler on top,” “free Palestine,” and unpublishable slurs, was discovered on the walls of the shul.

Police launched an investigation after two masked individuals were seen spraying grafitti on the shul’s between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., CCTV footage shows.

This is not the first time the shul has been targeted. In 2002, it was similarly defaced with graffiti, and in 1991, it suffered a devastating firebomb attack.

The latest attack, described by community leaders and public officials as abhorrent, has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger action against antisemitic hate crimes.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was quick to denounce the attack, calling it a “grotesque act” that must be met with swift justice.

“These repulsive incidents are a precursor to greater evils, and it’s no wonder our Jewish community in Australia is living in fear,” Dutton told Sky News. “Enough is enough. If there are no repercussions for such disgraceful crimes, there will be no deterrence.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that such actions have no place in Australia’s multicultural society.

“These hateful acts are criminal, and they must be met with the full force of the law,” Mr. Albanese stated. “We are a multicultural nation committed to inclusivity and cohesion. This vile attack undermines those values.”

The incident has deeply shaken Sydney’s Jewish community. Southern Sydney Synagogue President George Foster described the attack as “deeply distressing” and reminiscent of dark chapters in Jewish history.

“My parents were Holocaust survivors, and this has echoes of Germany in 1933, when Jewish shops, homes, and institutions were defaced with antisemitic signs,” Foster told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s unbelievable this is happening in Australia.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)