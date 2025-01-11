Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Imminent Deal? PM Sends Delegation To Doha After Trump Envoy Lands In Israel

Netanyahu with Trump's incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. (PMO's Office)

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Motzei Shabbos that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had ordered a senior delegation to travel to Qatar to advance negotiations for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held an assessment meeting this evening with the Defense Minister, heads of the security establishment, and negotiators on behalf of the outgoing and incoming American administrations on the topic of hostages and missing persons.”

“At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the chiefs of the Mossad and Shin Bet, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, and diplomatic advisor Ofir Falk to travel to Doha to continue advancing a deal for the release of our hostages.”

Earlier, Netanyahu met with Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff after he arrived in Israel for a quick visit following his meetings in Doha on hostage negotiations.

Ynet quoted sources familiar with the details as saying that “approximately 90% of the terms for the hostage deal have already been agreed on” following days of discussions in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Hamas has continued to refuse to provide a list of hostages and expressed doubts about the fulfillment of U.S. promises under the incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. However, according to a Kan News report, Qatar conveyed a “positive message” to Israel about Hamas’ intentions to advance a deal.

Trump has threatened Hamas that “all hell will break out” if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANE FOOTAGE: 7 People Injured In Massive Bronx Fire Which Engulfs Entire Apartment Building

IDF Probe: Israeli Fire Likely Killed Mother And Son During October 7 Hamas Attack

STRIKES ROCK YEMEN: US, UK, And Israel Launch Coordinated Attacks Against Houthis

COWARD: California Governor Fakes Call With President Biden To Get Away From Angry L.A. Resident [VIDEO]

BNEI BRAK: IDF General Nearly Lynched By Furious Peleg Yerushalmi Mob While Eating Cholent [SEE THE FOOTAGE]

MAILBAG: Congestion Pricing: A Small Price For A Better Commute

Colombian Non-Jew Dressed Like A Chareidi Jew And Was Called To The Torah

Lip Reader Reveals High-Stakes Exchange Between Trump and Obama at State Funeral

HaRav Shaul Altar’s Daughter Stabbed By Mentally Unfit Man

Former Presidents’ Awkward Reunion Steals The Show At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral [SEE THE VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network