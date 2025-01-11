Imminent Deal? PM Sends Delegation To Doha After Trump Envoy Lands In Israel

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Motzei Shabbos that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had ordered a senior delegation to travel to Qatar to advance negotiations for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held an assessment meeting this evening with the Defense Minister, heads of the security establishment, and negotiators on behalf of the outgoing and incoming American administrations on the topic of hostages and missing persons.”

“At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the chiefs of the Mossad and Shin Bet, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, and diplomatic advisor Ofir Falk to travel to Doha to continue advancing a deal for the release of our hostages.”

Earlier, Netanyahu met with Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff after he arrived in Israel for a quick visit following his meetings in Doha on hostage negotiations.

Ynet quoted sources familiar with the details as saying that “approximately 90% of the terms for the hostage deal have already been agreed on” following days of discussions in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Hamas has continued to refuse to provide a list of hostages and expressed doubts about the fulfillment of U.S. promises under the incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. However, according to a Kan News report, Qatar conveyed a “positive message” to Israel about Hamas’ intentions to advance a deal.

Trump has threatened Hamas that “all hell will break out” if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.

