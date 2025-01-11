Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 4 Soldiers In Gaza, 6 Wounded


The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced that four IDF soldiers were killed battling Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip on Shabbos morning.

A reserve officer and a soldier were seriously wounded in the same incident and four other soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded.

The soldiers were identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, H’yd, 37, from Bat Yam, who served in the 14th Armored Brigade’s 79th Battalion; and three soldiers from the Nachal Brigade: Sgt. Yahav Maayan, H’yd, 19, from Modiin; Staff Sgt. Danila Diakov, H’yd, 21, from Ma’ale Adumim; and Sgt. Eliav Astuker, H’yd, 19, from Ashdod.

An initial investigation of the incident revealed that the soldiers were caught in a Hamas ambush in Beit Hanoun, with terrorists first throwing an explosive device at the soldiers and then opening fire.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



