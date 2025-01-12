Report: Israel To Release Over 3,000 Terrorists, Including 48 Released In Shalit Deal

As negotiations for a hostage deal continue, details are emerging regarding the number of terrorists to be released as part of the agreement.

Qadura Fares, the head of the commission for Palestinian prisoner affairs, told Palestinian media on Sunday that he’s preparing to release over 3,000 terrorists.

Fares claims that in the first phase of the deal, 25 Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for the release of 1,200 terrorists from Israeli jails. The released terrorists will include 48 terrorists previously released during the Shalit deal in 2011 who were re-arrested after returning to terror activities; 200 terrorists serving life sentences; and all female and minor terrorists.

It should be noted that slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre, was released in the Shalit deal.

Fares added that about another 1,800 terrorists will be released in exchange for the rest of the hostages, including IDF soldiers. Hamas is demanding a “higher price” for abducted IDF soldiers.

Fares also noted that the terrorists who will be released, apart from those sentenced to life imprisonment, will return to their homes in Yehudah and Shomron, Israel, or Gaza. The others will likely be deported to Qatar, Egypt, or Turkey.

