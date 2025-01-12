Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Israel To Release Over 3,000 Terrorists, Including 48 Released In Shalit Deal

Israelis attend a demonstration calling for the release of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, July 22, 2008, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Hamas terrorists seized Shalit in a cross-border raid on June 25, 2006, killing two other members of his tank crew. Hamas' 2006 seizure of Shalit consumed Israeli society for years — a national obsession that prompted Israel to heavily bombard the Gaza Strip and ultimately release over 1,000 Palestinian terrorists, many of whom had been convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis, in exchange for Shalit’s freedom. This time, Gaza’s Hamas rulers have abducted dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers as part of a multipronged, shock attack. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

As negotiations for a hostage deal continue, details are emerging regarding the number of terrorists to be released as part of the agreement.

Qadura Fares, the head of the commission for Palestinian prisoner affairs, told Palestinian media on Sunday that he’s preparing to release over 3,000 terrorists.

Fares claims that in the first phase of the deal, 25 Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for the release of 1,200 terrorists from Israeli jails. The released terrorists will include 48 terrorists previously released during the Shalit deal in 2011 who were re-arrested after returning to terror activities; 200 terrorists serving life sentences; and all female and minor terrorists.

It should be noted that slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre, was released in the Shalit deal.

Fares added that about another 1,800 terrorists will be released in exchange for the rest of the hostages, including IDF soldiers. Hamas is demanding a “higher price” for abducted IDF soldiers.

Fares also noted that the terrorists who will be released, apart from those sentenced to life imprisonment, will return to their homes in Yehudah and Shomron, Israel, or Gaza. The others will likely be deported to Qatar, Egypt, or Turkey.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



4 Responses

  1. Time to include יגאל Amir to be released who is so much less dangerous than each one of the others to be released let alone for all of them combined

  4. In other words:- Going forward:- All future terrorists need to be administered immediate death penalty irrespective of what the left screams or/& yells:- This procedure would invalidate these savages from being eligible for all future prison swaps/exchanges

  5. 3000 murderers-monsters!.. in exchange for 100 babies and mommies and grandparents…sounds about right…makes sense…..doesn’t it? and then we wonder….(if the 3000 are in body bags, then it’s perfect)

