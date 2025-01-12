BDE: One Of Syria’s Nine Remaining Jews Passes Away

Hadeya Shtakh, a’h, one of the last Jewish women in Syria, passed away last week in Damascus at the age of 92, Kan News reported on Sunday.

The nifteres, who had no children, lived with her sister Rosa.

Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, the chief rabbi of the Syrian Jewish community in Israel, published a letter of condolence to Rosa, who still lives in Damascus.

He called upon members of the Syrian Jewish community in Israel and around the world to “learn Mishnayos and say Tehillim l’illui nishmas Hadeya bat Phaima [הדייה בת פהיימה] .”

There are now only eight Jews, all elderly, still living in Damascus.

