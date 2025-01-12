Incoming National Security Adviser Warns Hamas: Hostage Deal Terms Will Tighten Under Trump

Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser, issued a stern warning to Hamas, urging the group to release hostages before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Waltz warned that any delay could result in harsher terms for Hamas under the Trump administration.

“Let’s allow our hostages to be set free. I want to see them walking across the tarmac, or at a minimum, some type of agreement before inauguration because President Trump is serious,” Waltz said.

Waltz cautioned that prolonging negotiations would not benefit Hamas. “Any deal will only get worse for Hamas, and there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East if we continue to have this kind of hostage diplomacy,” he warned.

A senior Israeli delegation, led by the Mossad chief, has arrived in Doha for critical talks. The negotiations also include Egyptian and U.S. officials, among them Trump’s Middle East adviser Steven Witkoff and outgoing Biden adviser Brett McGurk.

On U.S.-Russia relations, Waltz addressed reports of a potential meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently indicated that Putin welcomes the idea, though such a meeting would likely occur after Trump takes office.

“Preparations are underway,” Waltz confirmed. “President Trump believes that dialogue is essential to entering any deal, and he is committed to establishing a relationship with the other side.”

On Ukraine, Waltz hinted at possible shifts in U.S. support. While commending Ukraine’s resilience, he noted concerns about its military manpower. “Ukraine could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers by lowering its draft age,” Waltz said, adding that the Trump administration seeks to stabilize front lines before pursuing diplomatic solutions.

Trump’s controversial interest in acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal also resurfaced during Waltz’s interview. When asked about the possibility of military action, Waltz defended Trump’s focus on national security, saying, “The president-elect won’t take any options off the table. He is serious about addressing threats in the Arctic and the Western Hemisphere.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)