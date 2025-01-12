Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Victim of New Orleans Terror Attack Remains Hospitalized in Serious Condition

A black flag with white lettering lies on the ground rolled up behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and injuring a number of people, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025. The FBI said they recovered an Islamic State group flag, which is black with white lettering, from the vehicle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

One of the Israelis injured in the New Year’s Eve terror attack in New Orleans remains hospitalized in serious condition, Ynet reports. Adi Levin, 23, suffered severe head and limb injuries after a pickup truck rammed into a crowd celebrating in the French Quarter, killing 14 and injuring around 30, including Levin and his travel companion, identified only as Y.

The attack, carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, left Levin with life-altering injuries. “His life will change,” his father, Chagai Levin, told Ynet. “He’ll have metal rods in his arms and legs, an open head wound, and part of his skull is missing. There are other injuries we’ll only understand fully in about a month.”

Levin remains in serious condition, but his father remains cautiously optimistic about his recovery. Once stable, the family plans to return to Israel to continue Adi’s treatment, relocating from their home in the Golan Heights to Tel Aviv to be closer to medical facilities.

Chagai described the harrowing attack, explaining that the truck hit Adi “head-on,” crushing his legs and head and dragging him down the road.

Y., Adi’s friend and fellow traveler, is also hospitalized but in stable condition. He is able to communicate with his family and is eager to return to Israel, Ynet reports.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



