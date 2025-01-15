DIFFICULT NEWS: Leaked Draft Agreement Suggests Fewer Than 30 Hostages Are Still Alive

A leaked draft of a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza reveals significant concessions and a detailed timeline for hostilities to ease. The document, reportedly obtained by a Palestinian close to the negotiations, outlines a phased agreement between Israeli forces and Hamas representatives.

Under the terms of the draft, Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas across the Gaza Strip during the initial phase of the ceasefire, which is expected to last approximately six weeks. During this period, a total of 33 hostages—both alive and deceased—would be released by Palestinian factions.

In exchange, Israel would free 30 Palestinian minors and women from its prisons for each hostage released. For female Israeli soldiers held captive, Israel would release 50 Palestinian prisoners per soldier.

By the sixth week, the draft agreement calls for Israel to release 47 Palestinians who were arrested following the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange, as well as all women and children detained since the start of the current conflict.

In the final phase, anticipated to take place around week twelve, any additional remains of Israeli hostages would be returned.

A comprehensive reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip, expected to span 3-5 years, would then be implemented. This initiative would be spearheaded by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations, aiming to rebuild critical infrastructure and provide humanitarian relief.

The draft deal suggests a sobering revelation: negotiators believe fewer than 30 of the hostages still held in Gaza remain alive.

