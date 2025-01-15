Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens: “If Israel Doesn’t Withdraw From Syria, Everyone Will Suffer The Consequences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the situation in Syria in a speech to his party on Wednesday.

Erdogan said that Turkey will crush terrorism in Syria, adding: “The aggressive attacks on Syrian territory, by Israel especially, must stop as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will cause negative consequences for everyone.”

Erdogan failed to mention the presence of Turkish forces in northern Syria and his threats of military actions against the Kurds in Syria, whom he calls a terror group.

Erdogan also referred to the current negotiations for a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas and said that when there is a ceasefire in Gaza “where genocide and massacres have been happening for 15 months, I hope there will be an important opportunity for sustainable peace and stability throughout the region.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)