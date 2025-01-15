WHAT NOW? Read The Timeline Of When Hostages Will Be Released

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been confirmed by the United States and Qatar, pausing the devastating 15-month war in Gaza and clearing the way for dozens of hostages to go home. Any deal still needs the approval of Israel’s Cabinet.

So what happens now?

This information is based on multiple news reports outlining the timeline following the ceasefire, which is set to take effect this Sunday. Additional details will be provided as the Israeli government releases further information to the public.

FIRST PHASE STARTS ON SUNDAY

Thirty-three Israeli hostages, including women, children and civilians over the age of 50 will be released over a 42 day period. The hostages to be freed first will include female civilians, followed by female soldiers, men over the age of 50, and those who are infirm.

The release schedule indicates that the first three hostages will be freed on the initial day of the deal’s implementation, with four more to follow on the seventh day. Subsequent releases will involve three hostages every seven days, culminating with the release of the final 14 in the last week of the phase.

According to the a document released by Hamas, Israel will release 1,000 Palestinians who were arrested on October 8, 2023, but were not involved in Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before.

Israeli reports state that this includes at least 250 individuals described as having “blood on their hands.”

Israel to withdraw its forces from Gaza’s population centers to areas no more than 700 meters (2,297 feet) inside Gaza’s border with Israel.

Israel will allow civilians to return to their homes in Northern Gaza and allow a surge of aid into the enclave of up to 600 trucks per day.

Israel will allow wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza for treatment, and will open the Rafah crossing with Egypt seven days after the start of the implementation of the first phase.

Israeli forces will reduce their presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, the border area between Egypt and Gaza, and then withdraw completely no later than the 50th day after the deal comes into effect.

SECOND PHASE

If determined that the conditions have been met for a second phase, Hamas will release all remaining living hostages, mostly male soldiers, in return for the freeing of more Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli prisons.

Israel would initiate its “complete withdrawal” from Gaza.

THIRD PHASE

Should the conditions of the second stage be met, bodies of the remaining hostages will be handed over in return for a three- to five-year reconstruction plan to be conducted under international supervision.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)