Statement From Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant


I welcome the agreement reached that will ensure the return of 33 hostages to Israel. Thank you to the outgoing U.S. Administration and incoming U.S. President Trump, for putting pressure on all parties and securing an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The State of Israel is committed to returning all the hostages home – we must continue taking every measure necessary to fulfill this mission swiftly.

Tonight, I salute those who paid the price to make this agreement possible – our courageous troops and service-members. The wounded and the fallen heroes who fought fiercely against a brutal enemy and created the conditions necessary to bring our people home.



