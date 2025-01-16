Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEENAGED TERRORIST: Israeli Police Thwart ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack By Radicalized 16-Year-Old


Authorities in Israel have indicted a 16-year-old from the southern region of the country on charges of committing security offenses inspired by terrorist groups, according to a police spokesperson.

The teenager was arrested in December on suspicion of plotting to join the Islamic State (ISIS) and manufacturing explosives for use in potential terror attacks. Investigators revealed that the suspect had allegedly planned to travel abroad to join ISIS but had also considered forming a terrorist squad within Israel to carry out attacks targeting Jewish civilians.

Further investigations uncovered that the youth had engaged in activities aimed at preparing explosive devices.

The case is being handled by the police and the Shin Bet security agency.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



