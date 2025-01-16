Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHILLUL HAKODESH: Right-Wing Activist Hangs Signs On Kosel Protesting Ceasefire


Right-wing activist Yair Ansbacher caused a stir on Thursday when he hung signs on the Kosel, including one reading, “מי לה אלי!” and another displaying the symbols of the Shevatim.

Ansbacher claimed that his actions were intended to bolster the morale of Klal Yisrael during a challenging time, following the announcement of the ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas. The deal will see 33 hostages—alive or deceased—released initially, with the remaining 65 contingent upon further agreements to end the war.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rav of the Kosel and other mekomos hakedoshim, issued a strong statement condemning the actions. “This is a painful protest against the chillul hakodesh of the Kosel, an unprecedented act by a Yid who acted contrary to halacha—both in his ascent to Har Habayis and by climbing the avanim hakedoshim of the Kosel to hang these signs,” said Rabbi Rabinowitz. “Such actions, like others recently, are against halacha and the psakim of the Chief Rabbinate.”

Ansbacher’s attorney defended his client, insisting that Ansbacher’s intent was purely lesheim shamayim—to uplift the spirit of the nation during a difficult tekufah.

“This act was meant to strengthen Klal Yisrael’s morale, but my client found himself detained by the police. His pain is real, and he should be released immediately following clarification.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



