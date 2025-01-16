🚨BREAKING: Hostage Deal Finalized After Delays, Cabinet To Approve Deal On Friday Morning

All remaining obstacles in the hostage-ceasefire negotiations with Hamas have been resolved, multiple Israeli officials have announced, solidifying the agreement. This development follows an announcement by Qatari and US leaders yesterday. However, earlier today, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the deal, creating a last-minute crisis.

At Shas party’s annual conference, chairman Aryeh Deri confirmed the breakthrough, stating, “A few minutes ago, I received final confirmation that all barriers have been overcome, and the deal is now progressing. Technical details are being finalized. I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for his leadership in securing this agreement.”

Earlier delays in convening Israel’s cabinet meeting to approve the ceasefire were attributed to disputes over prisoner identities demanded by Hamas for release.

The Israeli Security Cabinet will approve the deal on Friday morning. The deal goes into effect on Sunday.

