Thousands of people, including all major Gedolei Yisroel, Roshei Yeshiva, Admorim, heads of Mosdon, Askonim and major public figures from across Eretz Yisroel were Menachem Avel Rosh Yeshiva Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, who was sitting Shiva for his Rebbitzen, Mrs Devorah Bergman A’H,the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach ZT’L.

LARGE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW VIA SHUKI LERER