Biden Admin Partially Lifts Arms Embargo On Israel Ahead Of Hostage Deal

The Biden administration has begun to partially lift the arms embargo imposed on Israel during the months of war, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday.

The lifting of the restrictions was part of the agreement Israel reached with the outgoing and incoming American administrations – as part of the hostage deal.

Israeli security officials revealed that a shipment of about 70 D9 bulldozers, half the number of bulldozers purchased by Israel about ten months ago, will soon be shipped.

Security officials said that if the bulldozers had been available earlier, they could have significantly reduced casualties from explosive devices in operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

The bulldozers are crucial for saving IDF soldiers’ lives as they were used for flattening buildings in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the majority of which have been booby-trapped by Hamas terrorists. Sadly, many IDF soldiers have lost their lives in explosions in the Gaza Strip.

Despite that tragic fact, the Biden administration succumbed to the pressure of pro-Hamas protesters in the US and suspended deliveries of the bulldozers.

Security officials addressed the importance of the shipment, stating that “these heavy engineering vehicles play a critical role on the battlefield, with their ability to open access routes, clear paths for combat forces, and uncover explosives.”

Last November, it was reported that a huge shipment of no less than 134 D9 bulldozers, which Israel ordered and paid for, was stuck at Caterpillar factories in the U.S.

IDF commanders fighting in Gaza said that battalion commanders were forced to stop during the peak of battle in Gaza to carry out maintenance on bulldozers.

“It doesn’t help at all that there are videos of American D9 bulldozers destroying houses in Gaza, but it’s a necessity because these houses are being used by the terrorists,” IDF officials said.

