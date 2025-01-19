GRIPPING VIDEO: Jake Turx Illuminates Contemporary Events Using Sefer Ovadia In Fascinating Podcast Episode

Jake Turx joined the Living L’Chaim podcast for an in-depth exploration of Sefer Ovadiah, delving into the ancient nevuah and the striking parallels to contemporary events in 2025.

The discussion touches on the roles of America and Western civilization in the context of these nevuos, particularly their evolving relationships with Israel and Islamic nations. Turx and podcast host Yaakov Langer explore themes of unity, resilience, and the societal consequences of moral decline, drawing connections between ancient wisdom and today’s geopolitical and cultural shifts.

