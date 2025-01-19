SEE THE MOVING FOOTAGE! Romi, Doron, Emily Reunited With family At Sheba Hospital

REAL-TIME UPDATES ARE CONTINUING ON THE LIVE BLOG

The Israeli government has released footage of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher the moment they were reunited with their families in the hospital.

Prepare to cry as you watch this bittersweet footage.

The Israeli government has shared the first photos of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari reuniting with their mothers following their release from Hamas captivity.

The images show Doron embracing her mother, Simona Steinbrecher; Romi hugging her mother, Merav Leshem Gonen; and Emily, along with her mother, Mandy Damari, participating in a video call with other relatives.

The mothers waited for their daughters at a dedicated IDF facility near the Gaza border. The three women are now en route by helicopter to a hospital for medical care and will reunite with the rest of their families there.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)