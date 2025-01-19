Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SEE THE MOVING FOOTAGE! Romi, Doron, Emily Reunited With family At Sheba Hospital


REAL-TIME UPDATES ARE CONTINUING ON THE LIVE BLOG

The Israeli government has released footage of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher the moment they were reunited with their families in the hospital.

Prepare to cry as you watch this bittersweet footage.

EARLIER STORY BELOW

The Israeli government has shared the first photos of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari reuniting with their mothers following their release from Hamas captivity.

The images show Doron embracing her mother, Simona Steinbrecher; Romi hugging her mother, Merav Leshem Gonen; and Emily, along with her mother, Mandy Damari, participating in a video call with other relatives.

The mothers waited for their daughters at a dedicated IDF facility near the Gaza border. The three women are now en route by helicopter to a hospital for medical care and will reunite with the rest of their families there.

Doron Steinbrecher (right), embraces her mother Simona after returning from Hamas captivity, January 19, 2025. (IDF)
Emily Damari (right) and her mother, Mandy, hold a video call with family members after her return from Hamas captivity, January 19, 2025. (IDF)
Roni Gonen (right) and her mother, Merav Leshem Gonen, embrace after Romi’s from Hamas captivity, January 19, 2025. (IDF)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



