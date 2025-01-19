HaRav Dovid Yosef: “Feel As If Your Own Children Are Still In Gaza & Daven” [SEE VIDEO]

HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef spoke about the release of the three hostages in his weekly shiur broadcast on Kol B’Ramah Radio.

“We’re all moved [by the release] of several hostages, who were in a pit, like Yosef Hataddik, for over a year. We rejoice in their happiness and we daven to the Borei Olam that all of them – all of them – return from darkness to great light.”

“It’s still only the beginning of the way and I think we still need many many tefillos. Today, each one of us should feel the pain of those who are still there, it should pain us.”

“Each one of us should feel as if it’s our kids who are there because ‘Acheinu Bnei Yisrael’ and we should daven that no harm befalls them.”

