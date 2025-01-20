H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed, Officer Seriously Injured In Arab Village Near Jenin

An IDF reservist was killed and a battalion commander was seriously injured in a Palestinian village in the northern Shomron overnight Sunday when a roadside bomb exploded on their vehicle.

Three other soldiers were also injured in the incident, one moderately and two lightly.

The reservist was identified as Eviatar Ben Yehuda, H’yd, 31, from Nitzan, a religious yishuv north of Ashkelon. He is survived by his wife Rivka, two children, his parents, and nine siblings.

His levaya is scheduled to take place in Nitzan on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

The incident occurred while forces from the Ephraim Regional Brigade’s 8211th Reserve Battalion were in the Palestinian village of Tammun, near Jenin. The explosive was likely detonated remotely, killing Ben Yehuda, H’yd, who was driving, and seriously injuring the battalion commander who was sitting next to him.

According to a Ynet report, most details of the serious incident are still under a gag order.

The IDF significantly increased forces and defensive and offensive operations in Yehudah and Shomron ahead of the release of terrorists to the area as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal.

