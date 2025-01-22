Secretary of State Marco Rubio Holds First Call With Israeli PM Netanyahu

During the call, Rubio emphasized the United States’ unwavering support for Israel, stating that maintaining this commitment is a “top priority” for President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a readout released by the State Department.

Rubio congratulated Netanyahu on Israel’s recent military efforts against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work diligently to secure the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza. “The secretary underscored his commitment to helping bring these hostages home,” the statement read.

The conversation also touched on broader regional issues. Rubio expressed his eagerness to address threats posed by Iran and explore opportunities for advancing peace in the region.

