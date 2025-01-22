Trump Slams Biden’s Apparent Oversight: “Maybe The Sad Thing Is He Didn’t Give Himself A Pardon”

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that Joe Biden should have issued himself a pardon before the end of his presidency, reigniting debates over the use of preemptive pardons. The remarks came during a preview of an upcoming interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, set to air Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

In the teaser, Trump accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice to target him politically, pointing to the federal indictments he faces in Florida and Washington. Trump implied that Biden’s actions could leave him vulnerable to similar treatment.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s last-minute preemptive pardons issued during his final hours in office. “And you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn’t give himself a pardon.”

Trump’s remarks came after Hannity mentioned Biden’s 2020 campaign promise to avoid preemptive pardons. Cutting him off, Trump defended his decision not to pardon himself or his allies during his presidency, claiming there was no wrongdoing to pardon.

“We had people that suffered,” Trump said, referring to former aides Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, who both served four-month sentences for contempt of Congress. “They’re incredible patriots. They’ve lost their fortunes, their nest eggs, paying lawyers, and so much more.” Trump added that neither Bannon nor Navarro would have accepted a pardon, even if offered.

Biden, meanwhile, has defended his use of preemptive pardons for his siblings and their spouses, stating they were necessary to shield his family from potential political attacks. The pardons were issued quietly less than an hour before Biden left office, during a moment when attention was focused on the inauguration of his successor.

Biden’s decision has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) told ABC News last month that preemptive pardons set a dangerous precedent. “This is not a precedent we want to set,” Schiff said, referencing Biden’s actions.

Trump has seized on the controversy, accusing Biden of hypocrisy for warning against blanket pardons during his campaign. “He told everyone he wouldn’t do it, but he went and pardoned his family on the way out,” Trump said.

