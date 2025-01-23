Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Anti-Israel Journalist Accosts IDF General During Official Visit To London


A senior Israeli military officer, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, was confronted by a journalist during an official visit to London yesterday. Basiuk, who serves as the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate, was approached outside a British security think tank near the UK Ministry of Defence headquarters.

In a video shared by Declassified UK, a British investigative news outlet, journalist Alex Morris is seen attempting to question Basiuk. “General Basiuk, what did you discuss with the MoD?” Morris asked as he approached the IDF officer.

Morris then escalated his questioning, asking, “Are you worried about the ICC [International Criminal Court] investigating you for war crimes?” and shouting, “Are you a war criminal, General Basiuk?” as the general entered the building without responding.

The incident comes amid efforts by pro-Palestinian organizations to pursue criminal prosecution against Israeli military personnel abroad.

